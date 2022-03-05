Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock worth $338,004 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

