Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 3,401,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

