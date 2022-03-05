Analysts Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.06). Enviva Partners posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.30. 468,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

