Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.