Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $383,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 3,434,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,669. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

