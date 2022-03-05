Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.
AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98.
In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
