Amit Yoran Sells 25,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

