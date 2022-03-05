American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Insider Bryan K. Switzer Sells 708 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American States Water by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

