American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $708.37 million, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.