American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 83,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,411. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

