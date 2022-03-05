American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

