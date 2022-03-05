American International Group Inc. Sells 4,655 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,046 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of TripAdvisor worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

