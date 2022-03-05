American International Group Inc. Sells 19,787 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

