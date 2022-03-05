American International Group Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $932,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $716,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB opened at $66.48 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

