American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

MKTX stock opened at $368.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.