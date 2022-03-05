American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$4.53. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 189,820 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $63,255 over the last 90 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

