American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

