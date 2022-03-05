American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 97,099 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 5,348,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,305. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

