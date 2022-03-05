American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after buying an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

