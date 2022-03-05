American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Down 4.8%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,108,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,829,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Battery Metals (ABML)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.