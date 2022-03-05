Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRC. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.45.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

