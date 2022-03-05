Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DIT stock opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Amcon Distributing has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.79.
Amcon Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)
