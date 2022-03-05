Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

AMBA stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,845. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

