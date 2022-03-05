Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

AMBA opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

