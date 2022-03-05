Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $45.15 on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3,309.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

