Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 2,179,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.