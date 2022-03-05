Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 8,947,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.