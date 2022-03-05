Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

