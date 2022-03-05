Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to announce $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.15. 4,590,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

