alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.77

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.77 ($17.72) and last traded at €15.50 ($17.42), with a volume of 162042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.56 ($17.48).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOX. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

