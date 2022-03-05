Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,380.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $39.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,638.13. 1,521,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,657. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,996.09 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,741.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2,817.16.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.