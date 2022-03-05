Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

