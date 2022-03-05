AllSafe Price Down 31.5% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $80,821.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.