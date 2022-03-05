Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 426,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 794,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 678,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

