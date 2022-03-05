Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $41.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.84. 325,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
