Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $41.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.84. 325,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

