Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

