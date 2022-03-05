Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.14.

NYSE ALB traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,953. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Albemarle by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Albemarle by 7,595.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albemarle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

