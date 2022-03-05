Alan Shapiro Sells 40,456 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $51.37 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

