AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

