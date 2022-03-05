AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.
About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)
