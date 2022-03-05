Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRO. increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $534.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.