Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.2 days.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

