Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $222,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.