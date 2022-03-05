Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Air T has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

