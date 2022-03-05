Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.96.

AEM stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

