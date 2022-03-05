Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

AEM stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

