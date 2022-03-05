AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.15

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.10. AGC shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 10,270 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.