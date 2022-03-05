Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.