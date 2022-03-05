Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
Africa Energy Company Profile
