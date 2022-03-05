AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,710.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

