Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Critical Review

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

83.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Aedifica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 19.69 $126.58 million $1.48 33.17 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 59.38% 10.24% 3.76% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Aedifica on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About Aedifica (Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.