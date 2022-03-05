Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Shares of ARE opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.29. The firm has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

